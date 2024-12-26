Dead Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing

A dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane that flew from Chicago to Maui on Christmas Eve. Officials are now investigating the incident.

The aircraft was a Boeing 787-10, which landed on time the day before Christmas.

“Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft,” the airline said in a statement to CNN. “The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft … At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well.”

However, it’s common for stowaways to hide on the wheel well of a plane, which might be the case here. From low oxygen to below-freezing temperatures to lack of space, there are countless reasons someone might die when flying in that part of the plane. It’s nearly impossible for a person to survive those conditions, though it has been done before.

CNN reported that United is working with local law enforcement, who are investigating the incident. They have not yet revealed any identifying information about the individual.