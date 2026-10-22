‘Dead by Daylight’ and ‘Diablo IV’ Have Joined Forces for a New Crossover. Here’s Everything We Know.

Dead by Daylight frequently collaborates with other franchises, from video games like Five Nights at Freddy’s to movies and TV shows like Ellen Ripley from the Alien films and various Stranger Things characters. Recently, another collaboration with a popular franchise hit the Dead by Daylight store.

‘Diablo IV’ and ‘Dead by Daylight’ – devilishly fun companions

DBD first announced the collaboration with Diablo IV during its tenth-anniversary livestream in June, and previewed the outfits on offer during the October of Horror broadcast earlier this month. Players can now finally get their hands on the Dead by Daylight x Diablo IV partnership.

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Three new Survivor cosmetics are available for Taurie Cain, David King, and Zarina Kassir. All three are original characters to Dead by Daylight, with Taurie arriving most recently in the “Doomed Course” chapter back in 2024. David debuted early in the game with the 2017 “A Lullaby for the Dark” chapter, and Zarina followed in 2020 during the “Chains of Hate” chapter.

Taurie can bedeck herself in the Necromancer’s Duty, which includes a skull mask with long white hair, ribcage-shaped armor, and a legs cosmetic called “Cloth of the Deity”. David receives Barbarian’s Plight, which includes the “Blinded Bull” helmet with horns, armor pieces including a metal chest piece with a snarling face, and furred boots. For Zarina, the Sorcerer’s Perspective comes with a feathered headpiece, including horns to match David’s in the lobby, matching armor, and “Scaled Greaves” on her legs.

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The New ‘Dead by Daylight’ x ‘Diablo IV’ Crossover Is Finally Here

Killers certainly aren’t left out. Nurse, Dredge, and the Artist all have new cosmetics. The Nurse, also known as Sally Smithson, debuted in 2016 with the game’s first DLC chapter. The Artist, whose real name is Carmina Mora, came next in 2021 with the “Portrait of a Murderer” chapter, followed by the Dredge in 2022 with the “Roots of Dread” chapter.

Each Killer cosmetic is modeled after a character from the Diablo franchise, including Diablo IV. The Nurse becomes Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred, with a massive headpiece with glowing orange eyes, a body piece with multiple arms, and a skeletal tail. The Dredge is dressed as Belial, the Lord of Lies, with a fearsome, clawed arm and elaborate armor. The Artist is Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, with a horned headpiece that transforms her face, large leathery bat-like wings, and a version of the Artist’s palette blade called “Chain Breaker.”

And that’s not all. Players can also access the Lilith portrait icon, which they can unlock by getting the Lilith cosmetic for the Artist. A new banner also features Lilith. Players can grab this after getting three outfits from the Diablo collection.