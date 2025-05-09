‘Dead by Daylight’ Welcomes Springtrap, a New ‘The Witcher’ Collection, and More – ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Finally Hits ‘DBD’

After nearly a year of speculation, rumors, and everything in between, it’s finally time. Five Nights at Freddy’s is making its way to Dead by Daylight, and I don’t think I could be any happier. We’re looking at a brand new killer, The Animatronic, a new map based on the iconic Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and many more exciting things coming down the pipeline. Including a crossover with The Witcher, of all things, new costumes designed by the Boulet Brothers, and so much more. It’s an anniversary to remember, and Behaviour absolutely knocked it out of the park with this one.

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

While There Is No New Survivor, We’ve Got a ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s-Themed Map Heading Our Way

Springtrap, known in the lore of Dead by Daylight as “The Animatronic”, is coming. Five Nights at Freddy’s is easily the most requested license in Dead by Daylight history, and one that fans had always dreamed of. Just as we started to give up hope, we received a message on August 5, 2024, that blew our collective minds. A simple graphic, showing Dead by Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy’s. With no further information given, we’ve only been left to our own devices. Now, we finally know what we can expect. Playable Springtrap, voiced by none other than Matthew Lillard, a Yellow Rabbit Legendary outfit, and a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza-themed map.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Matthew Lillard Will Be Voicing Springtrap/The Animatronic in ‘Dead by Daylight’

As the first time an Animatronic in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has been officially playable, players will be able to get their hands on it soon. No official date has been given, but we’ve already waited for almost a year. What’s a few more months until we can finally jump into the suit of the most horrifying serial killer in video game history? An upcoming live stream will further detail all of The Animatronic’s powers, skills, and how he’ll play. Jumpscares are bound to be a given, especially given the nature of the FNAF franchise and how important they are there.

We can also expect the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza map to be filled with Easter Eggs that are bound to put a smile on the faces of every type of fan. Hopefully, we’ll need to avoid the other Animatronics while making sure that Springtrap isn’t able to grab us. Either way, I think it’s time that I take off my Clown makeup and get ready to don the Yellow Rabbit suit. The days of my Clown supremacy may be coming to an end.

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Doug Cockle Brings Geralt to Life in ‘The Witcher’ X ‘Dead by Daylight’ Collaboration, With More Outfits in Store

In another surprising addition, The Witcher is coming to the world of Dead by Daylight. Appearing as a Legendary outfit for Vittorio Toscano, Geralt will be stepping into the fog as a survivor. Voiced by Doug Cockle, Geralt will bring his signature dulcet tones to everybody’s favorite Zaddy. And that’s not all. Thirsty fans can also earn the ‘Geralt in a Bathtub’ player card to show off their love for the franchise.

It seems that Chaos Shuffle will also be returning alongside The Witcher collaboration. This unique game mode keeps players on their toes with a ton of unique challenges, and we can only assume that they’re going to be themed around the fantasy RPG series. Be sure that you’ve loaded up your Auric Cells before this one lands. This collection, as well as the return of Chaos Shuffle, will be available on June 3, 2025.

Even more surprising, The Witcher Collection also includes Very Rare Outfits for Yennefer, Ciri, Triss, and Eredin. While we aren’t sure which survivors, or even killers, may be receiving these outfits, we’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled as the official release date creeps closer. Scheduled to be released in June, The Witcher collection adds another layer to the licensing fold. Something that Dead by Daylight has been seeing a lot of recently. And while The Witcher may not be inherently horror, there are still plenty of terrifying creatures that could fit in perfectly here.

Play video Video via Boulet Brothers on YouTube Video via Boulet Brothers on YouTube

Winter Warrior Outfit for The Huntress, and the Boulet Brothers Artist Outfit for The Artist Head to ‘Dead by Daylight’

The Boulet Brothers held a special competition last year, involving Dead by Daylight. Plenty of talented creatives entered, but only one could win. The Winter Warrior was chosen as the winner, a unique take on The Huntress, and this skin is finally making its way into the game. But, in an unexpected twist of fate, the Boulet Brothers are also joining the fray. That’s right, we’ll also be receiving a skin based on the dynamic duo for The Artist soon, as well.

Here’s to hoping that the Boulet Brothers themselves will also be voicing this particular skin. It would be hilarious to see The Artist chasing down people while screaming, “Hello, Uglies!” If you’ve been waiting to add these skins to your collection, you won’t need to wait much longer. The Boulet Brothers Collection will be available in Dead by Daylight on July 8, 2025.

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

The Trapper Receives a Frank Stone Skin, More ‘Tomb Raider’, Choose Your Own Chapter, and So Much More

You thought that was everything? Oh, no. Behaviour has much more in the chamber. The Casting of Frank Stone came out last year, providing fans with even more lore and new creeps. The Champion, also known as Frank Stone, was the main antagonist here. And fans have been wanting to see his arrival since they discovered him. The Champion will be arriving in Dead by Daylight as a skin for The Trapper. The perfect fit, if you ask me.

Lara Croft will also be receiving additional skins, focusing on her reboot look. She’s already got a ton of skins, ranging from old and iconic to new and fresh. This complete facelift and revamp will be available at a future date in Dead by Daylight. I already know that long-time fans are going to eat this right up.

Finally, Behaviour Interactive is looking to fans to help determine a new chapter in the history books. Remember those Choose Your Own Adventure books we all read when we were younger? Well, we’re going to be going down the rabbit hole, helping Behaviour Interactive create a new chapter, a new killer, and a brand new Survivor. Set to release sometime in 2026, this community-driven character pack is sure to be an exciting new addition to the ever-growing roster.

I Don’t Think I Could Have Asked for Anything More From the ‘Dead by Daylight’ 9th Anniversary Stream, Honestly

I’ve been playing Dead by Daylight for a hot minute now, and I don’t think I could have asked for a better stream and event. The addition of Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Witcher, and everything else in between? Things can only keep on getting better for Dead by Daylight from here. It’s been a wild ride, and seeing how the team at Behaviour continues to innovate and create new and exciting chapters, even nine years after release? I can’t really think of many other games that can do the same thing.