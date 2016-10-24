Dead Congregation Is Doing the Devil’s Work on New EP, ‘Sombre Doom’

Last night, Dead Congregation—one of the world’s finest purveyors of truly dark, uncompromising death metal—quietly released a new EP. Sombre Doom will be available for purchase on November 7 via the band’s own Martyrdoom Productions​ and Norma Evangelium Diaboli, but for now, all 14 gloriously oppressive minutes are available for streaming via YouTube, of all places. As one might expect, it’s fucking great.

The Greek quartet have long stood a head and shoulders above any competition, as proved most recently on 2014’s imposing Promulgation of the Fall LP (and, I suppose, that 2005 rehearsal​ they released last year). Dead Congregation is a band rooted in perfectionism; releases manifest when they manifest, and seeing even just an EP like Sombre Doom appear so soon after a full-length is almost unheard-of for them. One fervently hopes that this means a new album is around the corner…

Videos by VICE

For now, we’ve been blessed with a quarter hour’s worth of death metal perfection. Hail Death, Holy Death!

Dead Congregation is currently on tour in Europe alongside Incarceration; if they’re coming anywhere near your town, may I kindly suggest you GET YOUR ASS OVER THERE.

24-10-16 Copenhagen, DENMARK

25-10-16 Wroclaw, POLAND

26-10-16 Nürnberg, GERMANY

27-10-16 Antwerpen, BELGIUM

28-10-16 London, UK

29-10-16 Manchester, UK

30-10-16 Limerick, IRELAND

31-10-16 Bristol, UK

01-11-16 Nantes, FRANCE

02-11-16 Olten, SWITZERLAND

03-11-16 Gottingen, GERMANY

04-11-16 Wolfsburg, GERMANY

05-11-16 Dresden, GERMANY

17-12-16 De Mortem Et Diabolum, Berlin GERMANY

Feb ’17 Eastern Europe Tour TBA

04-03-17 NDF Netherlands Deathfest​



Kim Kelly will be listening to nothing but this EP for the rest of the day on Twitter​.



