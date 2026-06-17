Membership Dead Games: Searching for Signs of Life in the Early Internet’s Abandoned Worlds In the parallel universes of vacated servers, lost futures are being played out by a dwindling cast of digital drifters. By Kyle MacNeill June 17, 2026, 5:46am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Features, the not the photo issue, Video Games Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo: Thomas Barwick / Getty Images Americans Let Their Dreams Make Decisions for Them More Often Than You Think 4 hours ago By Ashley Fike Photo: Urilux / Getty Images Researchers Discovered People Are Weirdly Chill About Eating Bugs 5 hours ago By Ashley Fike Photo: Donald Iain Smith / Getty Images This Robot Toilet Comes to You When You Need to Go (It’s Absurdly Expensive, Though) 6 hours ago By Ashley Fike Screenshot: The Pokémon Company Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 Update Adds 39 New Pokémon 6 hours ago By Brent Koepp