Dead Kennedys Icon Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Vows to Keep Playing ‘As Long As Health Allows’

Founding Dead Kennedys guitarist East Bay Ray, real name Raymond Pepperell, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The band’s management shared news with fans in a Facebook post, noting Ray’s dedication to performing for as long as he’s able.

“Dead Kennedys management announced today that the band’s guitarist and founding member, East Bay Ray, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” the post read. “Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows, and expresses his appreciation to everyone for their continued support.”

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Fans in the comments shared words of encouragement and support for the iconic guitarist. One comment urged Ray to keep a punk mentality during this time, writing, “Stay strong, stay kind, stay angry.” Another offered a simple but meaningful, “We love ya Ray.”

Several comments were from fans who disclosed their own Parkinson’s diagnoses, offering encouragement from a firsthand perspective. One fan provided a little humor as well, writing, “Some of us [with Parkinson’s] still function pretty well though it might give you some extra vibrato on your guitar playing.”

East Bay Ray Vows To Continue Performing With Dead Kennedys Despite Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

East Bay Ray formed Dead Kennedys alongside Jello Biafra (Eric Boucher) and Klaus Flouride (Geoffrey Lyall). Original rhythm guitarist 6025 (Carlo Cadona) left in 1979. Meanwhile, drummer Ted (Bruce Slesinger) parted ways in 1980 after recording drums on Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables. He was replaced by D. H. Peligro, who remained Dead Kennedys’ drummer until his death in 2022.

As for East Bay Ray’s signature guitar style, his penchant for echo effects and jazz and rockabilly influences matched perfectly with Jello Biafra’s vibrato-heavy vocal style. Ray’s early music taste was influenced by his parents. As a child, they introduced him to their extensive collection of 30s and 40s jazz and blues records.

The influence of artists like Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins, and Pete Seeger can be heard in Ray’s distinct playing with Dead Kennedys and other projects. He also took inspiration from Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett and guitarist Scotty Moore’s signature echo.

Ray also co-founded Alternative Tentacles Records in 1979 with Jello Biafra. The independent label was initially for them to release Dead Kennedys albums. But through the years, it grew much larger. Alternative Tentacles released work from Bad Brains, Black Flag, Half Japanese, Melvins, and more. This included solo work from Dead Kennedys members.

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