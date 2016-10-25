Dead or Alive Frontman Pete Burns Dies Aged 57

Pete Burns, known best as the founder of Liverpool pop outfit Dead or Alive, passed away yesterday, having suffered what loved ones describe as a “massive cardiac arrest.”



Renowned for his eccentric and boundary-pushing style (and for making surgically enhanced lips glam before Kylie Jenner was but a twinkle in anyone’s eye), Burns formed Dead or Alive in 1977 whilst working at Liverpool’s Probe Records. The group went on to have worldwide success with the singles “You Spin Me Round”​ and “Brand New Lover”.​



Later in life, Burns found new fame as the breakout star of the fourth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, appearing alongside George Galloway, Dennis Rodman, and Ordinary Boys singer Preston, who described​ him as “a true punk rocker.”



In a statement released via Twitter last night, Dead or Alive’s manager Steve Coy, alongside Burns’ family, said “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to break the tragic news that out beloved Pete Burns of (Dead Or Alive), died suddenly yesterday of a massive cardiac arrest.” They added, “All of his family and friends are devastated by the loss of our special star. He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories the has left is with.”



The full statement can be read here​.

