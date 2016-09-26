A Blind Woman May Have Accidentally Lived with Her Son’s Corpse for Decades

Earlier this month, authorities stumbled upon a scene out of a modern-day Faulkner story, when they found a fully clothed skeleton resting among the many possessions inside a hoarder’s Brooklyn home, the New York Postreports.

When the elderly woman, Rita Wolfensohn, suffered a fall in September, her sister-in-law, Josette Buchman, popped over to grab some belongings to take to the hospital. That’s when Buchman came across the skeleton lying on a mattress on the second floor of Wolfensohn’s Midwood home—fully intact and still wearing socks, jeans, and a T-shirt.

“It’s like some reverse Psycho scene,” a law enforcement source said after the sinister discovery.



But unlike Norman Bates, authorities believe that Wolfensohn—who is also legally blind—may have been living with the corpse unknowingly for a couple decades. It’s not clear yet who the remains belong to, but investigators believe it might be her son, Louis, a former tax driver who relatives say they haven’t seen in 20 years.

Police believe that, whoever the guy is, he most likely died of natural causes.

