Dead Take: A Psychological Horror Puzzle Game That Pulls You In (Review)

When Dead Take was first revealed, I don’t think many people knew how to take it. Surgent

Studios had only released Tales of Kenzera: ZAU at this point. And Dead Take was such a

departure from the colorful Metroidvania, which created a bit of a whiplash effect.

So I went into Dead Take expecting something a bit disjointed, something that said “we’re

trying new things”. What I came away with was a game that made me understand what

Surgent Studios is really all about.

THE PARTY IS OVER AND THE CANDLES ARE BLOWN OUT

Dead Take is a psychological horror game with some puzzle-solving/escape room elements. It

follows Chase Lowry, an aspiring actor, who is searching for his friend, Vinny, in a Hollywood

mansion of a well-known mogul after a huge party.

The game opens with some quick flashes of gameplay that don’t really make much sense in

the moment, but will after you get going. When Chase arrives at the mansion, it’s empty. There

is confetti strewn all over the floor, red lights flashing, and an oddly loud Roomba banging

against the wall.

You play in first-person perspective, and throughout the experience, you’ll encounter a few jumpscares here and there, as well as some sounds in the distance. I recommend playing with headphones to get the full effect.

There were some moments early where I was sure that I saw something when I turned around, or I heard a clink somewhere near me, but I saw nothing. This game is creepy.

Abubakar Salim is the creative director at Surgent Studios and an actor himself. You may have

seen him in House of the Dragon as Alyn of Hull. So Dead Take’s story hits a bit harder as a

look into the excess of Hollywood and the cutthroat nature of it.

Even Chase isn’t immune to this, as at one point, you can find a letter from him regarding a role he wants. It’s genuinely unsettling in its portrayal of an overtly straightforward desire for the role. The language he uses and the degree to which he describes the lengths he would go to get it is wild. The moment I read the letter, I felt like he was right at home in the mansion.

One thing I loved is that Surgent Studios is continuing the revival of the FMV. The puzzles you solve throughout the game are pieces to a larger puzzle regarding Vinnie’s fate hidden in live-action videos you have to discover in your search.

These are all well-acted by the incredible cast (Dead Take is stacked), and they add to the atmosphere of the game.

RIDDLE ME THIS?

The one place I will say Dead Take is lacking is in the puzzles themselves. They’re pretty

straightforward, and while I understand that the story and atmosphere are the co-MVPs here, I

would have liked just a bit more complexity in the actual gameplay itself.

That being said, you may not even care once you become immersed in the story itself. Without spoiling it, it takes you to some dark places. As a point of comparison, thematically, it feels deeper than Tales of Kenzera.

Because that story is far more personal, there was a clear point A to point B feel to it.

Dead Take has a clear story it wants to tell, but there are more characters, more motivations,

and Chase is more flawed than Zau ever was.

DEAD TAKE IS ABOUT THE RIDE

Dead Take is a great narrative experience. The puzzle elements leave a bit to be desired, but the story does the heavy lifting here. And that’s where I began to understand what Surgent Studios this game is about and why this story was necessary for them.

This is a group of developers who prioritize storytelling. And they do it well. Coming off of Tales of Kenzera, they needed a game that reinforced that point. Dead Take is that game. They took a risk, and it paid off. It reminds me of the movie Whiplash, where, when I got to the end, I wasn’t entirely sure how I felt about anyone involved, but I knew that I enjoyed the ride.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Dead Take is available for PC. A code was provided by the publisher for review.