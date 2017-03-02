Dead Things, the Death Penalty, and Flirting with Black Metal: Noisey Shreds with Kvelertak

Kvelertak are a Norwegian heavy metal phenomenon who have won three Norwegian Grammys, toured with Metallica, and set the world alight with their insane live shows. Over the years they have risen the ranks to become one of Norway’s most popular heavy rock bands, spending the entirety of 2016 touring the globe in support of their highly anticipated third album, Nattesferd.

In this third episode of Noisey Shreds, our metal guru Kim Kelly flew out to LA to meet with the sextet ahead of their show that evening. But, before that she took them to one of Hollywood’s darkest corners—the Museum of Death.