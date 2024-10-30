deadly-opioid-nitazene-discovered-in-fake-prescription-medications

Deadly nitazene opioids have been discovered in fake medications throughout the UK, putting countless at risk and costing the lives of hundreds.

Patients thought they were taking drugs like diazepam—a central nervous system (CNS) depressant often used to treat anxiety—but were instead consuming products containing nitazenes. For reference, these synthetic opioids are known to be stronger than both heroin and fentanyl.

Videos by VICE

WEDINOS, a national drug-checking service in the UK, received the contaminated substances via anonymous samples, BBC reported. When they tested it, they learned the fake meds—which appeared to be “the same kind of packet you might get from your chemist on the high street” were not what people thought they were. In fact, they were “most likely purchased from illicit online pharmacies.”

Unfortunately, these fake medications have been linked close to 300 deaths in a single year. In July of last year, a 23-year-old man named Alex Harpum was found dead in his student flat and presumed to have suffered sudden adult death syndrome. However, several months later, his family learned he had taken a substance—believing it to be Xanax— that contained traces of a nitazene.

This discovery followed Harpum’s mother’s insistence on testing the drugs. “If I hadn’t pushed for better answers in the middle of massive grief, then to this day I would have no idea how he actually died,” she told BBC. “Unless we’re testing for them, how is anyone going to be aware and informed [of the dangers]?”

Nitazene hasn’t just been reported in anti-anxiety meds, however. The deadly opioid has also been detected in insomnia treatments and even allergy medication. And because so many people attempt to purchase their desired meds without a prescription, these fake and fatal drugs are all too common.

“Perhaps people have found that they weren’t able to continue on a legitimate prescription and decided to go through what they think is an alternative legitimate route, but is in fact not,” said Professor Rick Lines, from WEDINOS.

To address this issue, the UK government is planning to classify nitazenes as Class A drugs—the most dangerous type, which also includes heroin and crystal meth, among others. The Misuse of Drugs Act will then allow suppliers and producers of nitazenes to face life in prison.