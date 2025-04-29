‘Deadly Quiet’ Has a Release Date, and I Can’t Wait To Explore Hoia-Baciu Forest and Get Eaten by a Wendigo

Some folks are quick to call games like Deadly Quiet “friendslop”, but I’ll keep diving into them as soon as they’re available. Games like The Headliners and R.E.P.O. have given me some of my all-time favorite gaming memories, and Deadly Quiet is looking like another frontrunner for some weekend shenanigans. As players explore the Hoia-Baciu forest, they’ll be doing their best to survive the wraith of the Wendigo that is creeping throughout the land. Or, they can try and screw their friends over so they can escape unharmed. The choice is up to you. And I can’t wait to FAAFO with all of my buddies when we boot up Deadly Quiet for ourselves.

Play video Video via GameTrailers on YouTube Video via GameTrailers on YouTube

‘Deadly Quiet’ Is Mostly Serious, but Also Incredibly Goofy, as Can Be Seen by the Pepe the Frog Mask

Deadly Quiet has been on my radar for a hot minute now. Using Unreal Engine 5 to power the game, it’s looking quite nice already. And the Wendigo is going to make a few folks in my friend group scream. And I’m hoping that’s the case, because the Wendigo is listening to everything we do. That’s right: if you want to mess with your friends, try and taunt that terrifying creature. There’s a good chance it’s going to come running your way. If you’re quick enough, or decide to use a taser on one of your buddies? They can become lunch while you plan your getaway. I’m sorry, Brandon, for what I must do when we play Deadly Quiet.

Videos by VICE

You can also use these weapons and traps against the Wendigo in Deadly Quiet, but I feel like everyone in my group of friends will use them on each other. It’s going to be pure, unmitigated chaos. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being able to fight back against this creature will be nice, and I’m hoping that as development continues, there will be even more weapons and creatures we’ll need to worry about. But for now, I’m already thinking of all of the different ways I’ll be able to mess around in Deadly Quiet. And we can all finally jump in when it launches on May 30, 2025.