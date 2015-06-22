Deadmau5 and Disney Finally Settle Their Mouse Head Melee

Whether it’s with Mat Zo, Krewella, or Walt Disney, Deadmau5 (AKA Joel Zimmerman) is usually feuding with someone. Today, Disney managed to escape the Mau5′ shit list, as the two parties settled their battle over use of the iconic mouse head logo after a yearlong legal battle.

The brouhaha came about when Zimmerman attempted to trademark his logo in the United States back in 2014. At the time, he already held a trademark for the logo in over 30 countries across the world. Disney came out with a big “hell no,” claiming Deadmau5’s design was nearly identical to their Mickey mouse ear marks. That’s when things started to get interesting.

Videos by VICE

Read: “Deadmau5’s ‘Thunderdome’ Launch at Governors Ball 2015 Was Almost a Total Bonerkill“

Zimmerman stormed social media in his typical brash style, issuing a thousand-page-plus rebuttal and cease-and-desist letter to Disney, claiming that they unfairly used his track “Ghost ‘n’ Stuff” in a video remix featuring Mickey Mouse. He also slammed Disney for attempting to collaborate with him on projects like a Fantasia reboot and Star Wars theme song, calling their actions hypocritical and two-sided.

Somewhat ironically, Zimmerman was also engaged in a separate legal battle with another party trying to infringe on his brand: a production based in Toronto called Deadmouse: the Musical. (Apparently, it’s about a mouse who yearns to be a house DJ in the face of rodent-related discrimination.) The fight fizzled out when the musical agreed to label itself as a satire.

Zimmerman and Disney also found a way to play nice, reaching an undisclosed settlement over the disputed mouse head. At this point, we don’t know exactly the terms of that settlement, but knowing Zimmerman’s penchant for public transparency, we’ll probably get the full rundown in coming weeks. Hopefully, all kinds of rodents can exist peacefully in the future.

Follow David Garber on Twitter