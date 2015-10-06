Deadmau5 and Razer Music Woo Bedroom Producers with a New Production Platform

Razer, a leading company in computers and peripherals for gamers, has set their sites on a brand new audience: bedroom producers. They recently unveiled their latest service, Razer Music, which will provide tutorials and insights into music production with the backing of some of the biggest names in mainstream electronic music, like deadmau5, Carnage, Feed Me, and Dyro.

The newly rolled out platform currently features videos like Carnage taking on 808s, Metro Boomin’ explaining drum patterns, Project 46 on leads, and plenty more to come. The site will also eventually include longer form articles about all things music production, as well as more detailed information about the artists involved with the project.

The company is aiming to get more people interested in the brand outside of gaming and touting the Razer Blade “as the laptop of choice for music producers.” Attempting to solidify that claim, they’ve partnered with Image-Line to give purchasers of the laptop a copy of FL Studio Producer Edition.

Razer is not the first tech company to begin a foray into electronic music, Twitch.tv has been paying a lot of attention to their Venn diagrams and bringing popular electronic labels into their fold through extensive licensing deals. They were also the exclusive streamer of Ultra Music Festival.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that Razer is starting to feel the urge to capitalize on the EDM demographic.