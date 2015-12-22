Deadmau5 Apologizes to Fans in Open Letter After Shutting Down His Twitter Account

Based off his temperamental public disposition as of late, it’s seemed like producer Deadmau5 has been in something of a rough patch. In just the last couple months, Joel Thomas Zimmerman has railed against Justin Bieber and Skrillex via a monologue posted to YouTube, engaged in a public argument with the latter via Twitter, referred to his fans as “just another number we can all add into our little follower count” on Facebook, and even talked about ending the Deadmau5 project altogether. Then he deactivated all his social media accounts, but not after losing 3.2 million followers on Twitter, reports Magnetic Magazine.

Yesterday, though, he took to Tumblr to issue a public apology in the form of an open letter to his fans. Citing a personal struggle with depression, he claims that he is “far from emotionally stable” and goes on to lay out his plans for the future, where he will resume his usual social media presence. Read the full statement below:

Videos by VICE

“like many other human beings, I’ve been dealing with some depression issues that i don’t need to go into detail with. Id consider myself far from emotionally stable, though, not unstable enough to know support when i see it. Deactivating social media for a minute has nothing at all to do with popstars or dubstep tryhards. It was a kneejerk reaction to something i saw coming a long time ago. Also, nobodies business but my own.



id like to apologize to my fans and supporters for fucking off so abruptly, and leaving them out of the loop in terms of developments in my career and some small glimpes into my personal life…. ill resume that program for you. It’s the holidays, so ill slow things down until the new year, and chill out with friends and loved ones on vacation till the 17th or so. Then it’s back into the new studio, where ill just keep being me, and making music.

Once again, sorry for being a dick to those who are fans and supporters.“

Thanks to Magnetic for the tip.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

