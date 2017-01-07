Deadmau5 Goes Experimental and Techno On His BBC Radio 1 Residency Debut

For his BBC Radio 1 residency debut, Deadmau5 took another left turn and played an eclectic set filled with techno, downtempo, and experimental electronic musicians.

Artists such as Boards of Canada, Max Cooper, and Jon Hopkins featured prominently in his two-hour set, confirming once again that the producer prefers to surprise and tease his fans.

The set was also low on the producer’s own music, with only two Deadmau5 songs included (one of which was a remix). Throughout the set, the producer also offers an abundance of commentary, proving some things about the artist stay the same.

Stream Deadmau5’s BBC Radio 1 debut below. Late last month, Deadmau5 filed a trademark petition on behalf of his cat Meowingtons.

“Deadmau5 BBC Radio 1 debut” tracklist:

1. deadmau5 – “Imaginary Friends”

2. Maceo Plex – “Motor Rotor”

3. ANNA – “Face Your Fears”

4. DkA – “Anneessens”

5. Max Cooper – “Distant Light”

6. Pig&Dan – “Back To Graceland”

7. Pryda – “The End Is Just The Beginning”

8. Pan-Pot – “Solace”

9. Undercatt – “Mongrel”

10. Lane 8 – “With Me”

11. Gardens Of God – “River”

12. Robert Oaks – “On The Run”

13. Dom Kane – “Borg”

14. Tycho – “Epoch”

15. deadmau5 – “Strobe (Com Truise remix)”

16. Jon Hopkins – “Lost In Thought”

17. Boards Of Canada – “Satellite Anthem Icarus”

18. ATTLAS ft. Charlz – “Ensnared”

