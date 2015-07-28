Deadmau5 Calls Out “CD Playing Dipshits” For Ruining EDM

Everyone’s favorite cranky rodent is at it again, this time taking to his Tumblr to call out CDJ-reliant DJs, who he claims lack showmanship, creativity, and for lack of a better word—balls.



I AM CONFUSED. are you or are you not a guy who can use a comupter to make music? because youre making in upwards of 200K to play a fucking CD…. so… wait. why?

In his typical off-the-cuff fashion, Joel argues that chart-topping producers are taking the lazy way out when they perform the music that’s gotten them there. The easy route he calls out is what’s become the (relative) norm in today’s DJ culture: playing music from CDs or USBs, versus a live performance.

With all the resources you have attained in the past X years of getting to where you are now…. WOULD IT FUCKING KILL YOU, to be able to add some sort of modularity, performance, showmanship BEYOND putting a fist in the air…



Deadmau5 even references Noel Gallagher’s recent EDM-bashing rant, claiming that the Oasis frontman was hating on the on-stage antics of many big-room DJs, not EDM in general.



In closing, Joel makes a call to producers and DJs to “get to work,” and even provides some suggestions on how to take things to the next level, including using MIDIs, Open Sound Control (OSC), and cool stage design.

Don’t worry Deadmau5—we have a feeling you’ll survive the ongoing EDM backlash.

Read Deadmau5’s full post on Tumblr.

David is on Twitter.