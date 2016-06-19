Deadmau5 Criticized the ‘Banality’ of Electric Daisy Carnival

“Fuck EDC,” Deadmau5 wrote in response to criticism from a Twitter user that he didn’t perform at this weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival. The producer instead headlined Saturday night’s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

Deadmau5 criticized the conformity of the popular Las Vegas festival and praised Firefly for allowing him space to perform his unique set. In a series of tweets, he wrote: “I had the whole state of Delaware to myself :) and it was glorious. Fuck EDC. Think about it… Here are my options, go play EDC with every fucking DJ in the world, or corner my own fucking market. GEE, tough call. ‘Great idea, lets overconcentrate a music festival with the same shit again so we all blend into obscurity and promote the event instead.” “EDC” alone is a bigger brand than any fucking DJ who’s ever played it. Kinda sets the tone for where your place is there.”

Later, he said the festival, “simply cannot afford the price i would put on looking like all the other 150 DJ’s playing there. thats all it is.” When a user suggested that he was afraid of competition, he added that it’s, “not called competition when you have everyone doing the same thing. It’s called banality.” Performers at this year’s festival include Martin Solveig, Eric Prydz, Zedd, A-Trak, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, and Nicole Moudaber. He followed his series of tweets praising Firefly.