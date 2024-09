After talking about rap on Twitter with several of his fans over the past day, Deadmau5 has uploaded two tracks to SoundCloud, which sees the Toronto producer taking on two hip-hop heavyweights.

“The Carp Is Mine” is a remix of Jay Z’s 1997 single “The City Is Mine,” while “Fuck You Too” tackles the Beastie Boys’ “Hey Fuck You” from their 2004 album To The 5 Boroughs.

Videos by VICE

Check out both remixes below, before they get taken down:

Gigen Mammoser is on Twitter.