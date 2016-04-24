Deadmau5 Is Further Along Toward Finishing His Next Album Than Even He Thought

Speculation as to when Deadmau5 would be dropping a new album have been floating for a while now, but last night the DJ took to Twitter to reveal that a new LP might be coming sooner than even he anticipated.

When a fan stepped in to ask how many tracks Deadmau5 was considering for the album, he considered a number that would make six tracks amount to roughly half of a new album, or even three quarters:

Earlier this year, the DJ instagrammed two snippets of music, revealing and possibly reveling in the producer’s ambient side, under the banner of Project Entropy. Information about both the new album and Project Entropy otherwise remains scant, but you can listen to the clips below.

Deadmau5’s most recent album is while(1<2) (2014).

[H/t: Your EDM]