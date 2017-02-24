Deadmau5 Drops Album of Previously Unreleased Music on WeTransfer, ‘stuff i used to do’

Canadian producer Deadmau5 has dropped his latest album stuff i used to do, featuring previously unreleased music from 1998 to 2007, and available for free via file-sharing WeTransfer.

The 13-track collection leans heavily on 90s big beat-inspired compositions, and includes an alternate version of “Creep” from 2014’s while(1<2). His last album W:/2016ALBUM/ came out in December 2016, though the producer has stated on Twitter that he’s not a fan of the release.

Download stuff i used to do here.

Corinne Przybyslawski


