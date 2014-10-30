Deadmau5 Quits Twitter and EDM

Deadmau5 loves the Internet. And his favorite thing to do on the internet is tweet his undying love for THUMP, as he’s shown on many occasions over the past months. We may have to get our emotional validation elsewhere for the foreseeable future, though, because Joel is quitting the the little blue bird. Allegedly. Supposedly. For now. He made this post on Tumblr earlier in regards to his moving homes:

“The internet / servers and all that stuff is being shut down and packed up tomorrow, and following that, i think im gunna cool off twitter, leave the paris-ites and everything else alone just for while and screw my head back on so i can get focused on the things to come…. we got some work to do, studios to build, music to get out.

i’ll keep you guys posted once im back online and settled in :D”



He then followed up with a series of tweets, the highlight of which was:



and then…

Deadmau5 without EDM or Twitter is just a guy named Joel that likes to complain at his cats. It’s pretty much guaranteed that he’ll be back before 2015. In the meantime, let’s enjoy some of his best tweets from the past couple days: