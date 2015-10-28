Deadmau5 Sues Former Label for Millions Over Unauthorized Remixes

It feels like eons since Canadian producer Joel “deadmau5” Zimmerman’s last legal battle—like, at least five months. But, with a new multi-million-dollar lawsuit against prior publishing company Play Records—fellow Canadians, no less—the embattled producer is once again ready to scrap.

Well… My patience ran out. I think after 6 years you’d get the hint. Nope. Maybe now? — deadmau5 (@deadmau5)October 26, 2015

According to documents filed in Ontario, Zimmerman is taking on Toronto-based Play Records for a litany of charges including: breach of contract, false endorsement, and infringement of moral rights.

Those documents claim that deadmau5 signed to Play Records with management and publishing deals in 2006. However, in 2007 he moved to London, England, far from Play Record’s base in Toronto, and found a management company there. After experiencing growing success, Zimmerman decided to sever his relationship with Play Records.

In order to leave the label he handed over “ownership of his early sound recordings and musical compositions” during a settlement in 2008. However, there were certain stipulations to this concession, namely that in order to release any new remixes of these tracks, the label was “required to obtain Zimmerman’s prior written consent.”

Despite that agreement, the documents allege that Play Records has continued to put out remixes of Zimmerman’s early material without his permission.

The company is now on the hook for tens of millions of dollars, and if the mau5 can take on Disney in court, there’s a good chance he can take on anyone.

Check out some of the infringing remixes, which are still live on Play Records SoundCloud, below:

Play Records did not respond for comment by the time of this publication.

Adelaide is on Twitter.


