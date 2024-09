Apple Music DJ and radio personality Zane Lowe has just announced a brand new show on Beats 1 Radio that will feature none other than Deadmau5.

Although details are sparse at the moment, the show will be called Mau5trap Presents and will begin airing on Friday March 18. The Canadian producer joins the ranks of artists with programs including A-Trak, Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, and more.