Holy Fucking Fuck, the ‘Deadwood’ Movie Teaser Is Fucking Incredible

Holy shit! The teaser for the fucking Deadwood movie actually, finally fucking exists! It even has a goddamn release date! On Thursday, HBO gave us our first real look at the excruciatingly long-awaited film—and it seems exactly as grimy and mustachioed and wonderful as we all hoped it’d be.

The 40-second teaser is pretty brief, but it’s long enough to give us a peek at most of the show’s original cast, including Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, and Molly Parker—and good lord, it’s good to have everyone back. It’s been about 13 years since HBO canceled David Milch’s fantastic, slow-burning western, and rumors about a film version have been bubbling up ever since, but even Olyphant wasn’t sure it’d actually happen.

Then there was a “terrific script,” and an actual confirmation that it was going into production—and this May, we’ll finally get to watch it. In the immortal words of Al Swearengen, welcome to fucking Deadwood.

According to HBO’s synopsis, the film will take place ten years after the end of the series, as the characters come back together “to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood.” From there, “former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested, and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.” That’s, uh, pretty goddamn vague, but whatever—we’ll be able to see the thing for ourselves in a few months.

Deadwood: The Movie is due out May 31, which, per IndieWire, is the very last day for it to qualify for this year’s Emmys. That doesn’t seem like an accident. Give the trailer a watch above and then give this movie all the goddamn fucking Emmys that HBO knows it deserves.

