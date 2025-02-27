Deafheaven Drop Flowery New Single ‘Heathen’

Deafheaven recently announced a new album, Lonely People With Power, and now they’ve dropped the second single from the project.

Titled “Heathen,” the song features a flowery melody and some clean singing before building to a crescendo of chaos as frontman George Clarke delivers a hail of screeches and wails so piercing that the Devil might think a horde of tortured souls got free from Hell just to lay down some vocals on the new Deafheaven album.

Deafheaven Touring This Spring

On the heels of announcing their next album—due out March 28th—Deafheaven has also revealed they’ll be hitting the road this spring for a headlining tour, with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray as support. See the full list of tour dates below, and click here to see what we had to say about Deafheaven’s new single, “Magnolia.”

For tickets and more information on Deafheaven’s upcoming tour dates, visit www.deafheaven.com.