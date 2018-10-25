Here’s Deap Vally Clobbering the Shit Out of a Mutant Trump

The world feels like it’s in a perpetual state of near-apocalypse these days, but Deap Vally’s here to remind us there’s always another way out. The beloved SoCal sludge-garage duo has made a specialty of melding lizard brain riffs with feminist grit, and the two hit a delicious sweet spot in the band’s new video for “Bring It On,” premiering on Noisey below.

The animated visual, courtesy director Al Brown, illustrator Russel Taysom, and animation by Stelle Belle Hex, casts the pair in a DayGlo video game alternate reality as they scour the galaxy to take on gnarly beefcake mutants that want to see them dead. Armed with laser beams and good ol’ fashioned pipes and fists, the babes keep leveling up—until they encounter a truly disgusting mutant Trump boss, who crawls out from the mouth of Mount Rushmore to wreak havoc on the band. Good thing they have drummer Julie Edwards’ daughter Mira on hand as a secret weapon.

“When Al and Russel were brainstorming who the best mutant overlord would be, well, our current president was a natural fit,” Edwards tells Noisey. “The cameo of my daughter Mira was a total surprise, but we love it. Who better to put the middle finger up to the corrupt and money-hungry powers that be than our kids? They’re gonna be the ones who are left with this mess.”

Deap Vally’s been keeping plenty busy these days, playing an expanded set up at Desert Daze (of which Pirrone is a co-founder), and collaborating with The Flaming Lips, Jamie Hince (The Kills), KT Tunstall, Peaches, Soko, Jennie Lee (Warpaint), Ayse Hassan (Savages), Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), Zach Dawes (Mini Mansions) for the band’s untitled third album.

Watch the video for “Bring It On” and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Deap Vally on tour:

10/25 Velvet Jones, Santa Barbara w/ Paranoyds

10/30 Echoplex, Los Angeles w/ Paranoyds

11/4 Bunkhouse Saloon, Las Vegas

11/6 Barfly, Denver

11/8 Valley Bar, Phoenix

11/12 The Chapel, SF

11/14 Harlow’s Nightclub, Sacramento

11/16 Tractor Tavern, Seattle for Freakout Fest

11/18 Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver

11/20 Mississippi Studios, Portland

Andrea Domanick is Noisey’s West Coast editor. Follow her on Twitter.