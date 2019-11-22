Dear God, TLC’s Show ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ Looks Gnarly as Hell

Someone please call Quentin Tarantino, because TLC has a new show and it’s all about feet!

Sadly for him—and honestly, also for all of us—there are no smooth, soft soles here. There’s no Margot Robbie kicking off her shoes and no Manson girl pressing her pedes against the windshield a la Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Instead, TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me will subject us to the Dr. Pimple Popper equivalent of foot content. Exactly what the world needs!

The trailer for this haunting new show can be watched over on People‘s site, and its “graphic nature” disclaimer is well-earned. There are feet, bloated and swollen, and feet, cracking and crusting. There is a toenail so yellow and brown that even its owner must look away. Per People‘s description, Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer will address every podiatry problem under the sun, including wart clusters, fungus, and toe amputations.

Because this is TLC, it’s a safe bet that the show will result in sentimental, happy endings for people whose health problems are successfully alleviated, and who knows? Maybe it can even address topics like discussing funky medical issues with doctors sooner, before they turn into full-blown, TV-worthy ordeals. But clearly, because it’s TLC, it’s also really goddamn gnarly.

If you’ve had your fill of leaking pustules and pores bursting with sebum from Dr. Pimple Popper’s gut-churning new genre of personal hygiene entertainment, perhaps My Feet Are Killing Me can fill the hole in your body horror-loving heart. And if that two-minute trailer wasn’t enough to satisfy your freaky foot needs, good news: TLC has a 10-minute-long sneak peek of the show on its website, too.

I have watched the trailer in full at least twice in order to truly take it all in, and I did this for you, dear reader, so you might as well watch it too. The show airs on January 2, right after the return of Dr. Pimple Popper, so you can really start your new year off on the right foot.

