Dearly Beloved, Gather Here to Listen to a New Posthumous Prince Song Called “Moonbeam Levels”

The wait for officially released posthumous Prince material is over, as ABC News premiered “Moonbeam Levels” during a listening session. The song was recorded during the sessions for the 1999 album and has already been bootlegged a whole bunch, but it’ll see its first official release as part of the greatest hits compilation Prince 4ever today.

The song itself definitely sounds like it’s from 1999, (no one can make Linn drum machines sound they way Prince could) and could easily have fit on that 1982 breakout. The best part is that we know there’s so much more where this came from. Listen to “Moonbeam Levels” here, starting at 0:45 seconds.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

