Prepare to Rock with Death Alley’s Sweaty New Video Clip for “Black Magick Boogieland”

If you follow heavy rock, or doom, or that nebulous grey area betwixt the two, odds are that you’ve already heard of Death Alley. Whether you’re a Devil’s Blood acolyte looking for a fix in former member Oeds Beydals’ guitar acrobatics, a Dutch music aficionado keeping tabs on the members of proto-punks Gewapend Beton and doom legion Mühr, or simply an eager riffhound with an ear for hot new-old sounds, the waves that these sweaty, soulful rock’n’roll veterans have been making are impossible to ignore. The band’s growing reputation as a live force is about to get a serious injection of new blood, too, thanks to the addition of new drummer Uno Bruniusson (formely of In Solitude and Grave Pleasures).

Fresh off a European tour with The Shrine, the band is gearing up for its first foray onto American soil—including a stop at the Obelisk’s all-day doom extravaganza and this year’s hotly-anticipated Psycho Las Vegas festival. The band’s Hawkwind-worshipping, Stooges-referencing debut, Black Magic Boogieland, is out now on TeePee Records.

Peep their new video for the title track below, and cast your eye upon their slate of upcoming tour dates. Catch ’em if ya can!

Death Alley live dates:

8/19 – Philadelphia – Kung Fu Necktie

8/20 – New York City – Saint Vitus (Obelisk Alldayer)

8/21 – New York City – Cake Shop

8/27 – Las Vegas – Hard Rock Hotel (Psycho Las Vegas festival)

8/31 – San Francisco – Elbow Room

9/01 – Los Angeles – Viper Room

9/02 – San Diego – Til Two Club

9/03 – San Diego – Til Two Club