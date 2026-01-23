Death Cab For Cutie Announce 2026 Tour Dates with Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and Nation of Language

Death Cab for Cutie just announced a spate of 2026 summer dates, coinciding with their signing to ANTI- Records. Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and Nation of Language will be joining the indie/emo legends at select dates.

“We are thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI- which includes some of our favorite artists, old friends and in many cases, both,” said frontman Ben Gibbard about the band’s label change. “We also can’t wait to begin this new chapter with the wonderful staff at ANTI- and share with you what we’ve been working on.”

Death Cab’s 2026 summer run kicks off July 10 in Minneapolis and concludes in Paso Robles, CA on August 7. In between, the band will be cutting a swath through the continental U.S. and Canada, including two nights at LA’s Greek Theatre.

Gibbard: “One of my favorite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us. Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and Nation of Language have made some of our favorite albums in recent years and we’re stoked they’ll be joining us this summer.”

View the full tour routing and lineup info below.

Death Cab For Cutie 2026 Tour: How to get Tickets

Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 28th at 10am local time. General onsale starts Friday, January 30th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.

These shows are likely to sell out quick. If your local stop sells out, you might have some luck finding tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/29 – Denver, CO @ Outside Days

07/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

07/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

07/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

07/18 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

07/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre #

07/25 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary #

07/26 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove #

07/29 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

08/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

* = w/ Jay Som

^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

# = w/ Nation of Language