Death Cab for Cutie Just Announced a New Album

Death Cab for Cutie announced today the upcoming release of a new album, I Built You a Tower, alongside the release of the first single of the album cycle, “Riptides.”

It’s the band’s first album in four years, and the first since signing to ANTI- records earlier this year. Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has been on a tear recently, with Death Cab and Postal Service anniversary shows selling out in recent years like it was 2004.

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Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie at the Brooklyn Paramount on August 10, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

He’s in fine form on this new release, sounding youthful as ever over a synthy new-wave beat. “I’m too tired to talk / I’m too tired to end the war,” Gibbard sings on “Riptides.” “There’s too many riptides in this ocean to proceed.”

Could these “riptides” be the waves of nostalgia that threaten to pull the band back into the past? “The anniversary tours exorcised any nostalgia in our systems,” the band’s Dave Depper explained. “We felt part of this powerful force greater than all of us and went into the studio with a sense of, how can we capture that feeling and put it into something new?”

Gibbard clarifies: “‘Riptides’ is about the challenge of dealing with overwhelming grief as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale,” he said. “And how, when these two elements intertwine themselves in our psyches, it feels utterly paralyzing.”

Whatever, I liked mine better. Watch the official video for “Riptides” below.

Death cab for cutie on tour

Death Cab for Cutie announced earlier this year a stretch of summer tour dates with Jay Som, Nation of Language, and Japanese Breakfast.

The run kicks off July 10 in Minneapolis and concludes in Paso Robles, CA on August 7. In between, the band will be cutting a swath through the continental U.S. and Canada, including two nights at LA’s Greek Theatre. View the complete tour routing below.

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I Built You A Tower Album Art:

I Built You A Tower Tracklist

01. Full of Stars

02. Punching The Flowers

03. Pep Talk

04. I Built You A Tower (a)

05. Envy The Birds

06. Stone Over Water

07. How Heavenly a State

08. Trap Door

09. Riptides

10. The Flavor of Metal

11. I Built You A Tower (b)

05/29 – Denver, CO @ Outside Days

07/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

07/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *

07/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

07/18 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

07/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre #

07/25 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary #

07/26 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove #

07/29 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

08/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

* = w/ Jay Som

^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

# = w/ Nation of Language