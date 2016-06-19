Death Cab For Cutie Release Explanation for Walking Off Stage

Several nights ago, Death Cab for Cutie walked off stage during the middle of their set. When the band was in the middle of “Soul Meets Body” off of Plans, frontman Ben Gibbard seemed distressed, eventually taking his earpiece out and throwing down his guitar, tossing the mic stand and walking off stage. Later the band would return to finish up their set, but fans were still confused as to what happened. Days later, the band’s Nick Harner spoke to Billboard Magazine, calling it “kind of a non-story, really.” In a longer explanation, he said:

“We would’ve finished the song but we’re all feeling a little skittish after Orlando and things were just—we’re not sure what was happening. Suddenly, there was this moment in the crowd where we don’t see this kind of energy happen in front of us. The crowd parted and everybody’s pointing at the ground and security’s pulling people out in Full Nelsons, and we don’t really know what’s happening. It’s kind of scary, so we stop as a band thinking somebody’s hurt or something’s happening, but that also just happened to coincide with the same other thing that was happening with Ben, which was all of his gear problems. … It was just this weird freak-out moment.”