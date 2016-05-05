Feel Something Intense and Listen to Death Grips’s New Song “Eh”

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Are you a big Death Grips fan? Do you regularly wear your “have a sad cum shirt,” your computer filled with alerts in case one of them decides to drop some cryptic shit on 4chan? Or do you find the whole thing kind of annoying and you don’t get it at all? However you feel, the alt-hip-hop group is dropping their new record Bottomless Pit tomorrow for you to consume as hard as possible. To get you ready for the record they premiered their new song “Eh” on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, proving they can get their bizarre brand of rap on a huge platform like Apple Music.