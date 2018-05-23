Death Grips’ New Video is Like an ASMR Clip From Hell

Death Grips have released a new song called “Flies”, and an accompanying music video. The second track on their upcoming album Year of the Snitch, “Flies” continues the group’s recent push towards making songs that, er, sound like actual songs. Which is to say, “Flies” is two-and-a-half minutes long, features very little screaming (which, to clarify, is not no screaming) and isn’t bloodcurdlingly abrasive.

An odd thing about “Flies” is that it…kinda gives me the same sensation as when I watch ASMR videos? You know, that weird tingling feeling? It’s strange, because the song itself is actually quite stressful––it kinda sounds like when I have multiple songs playing in different tabs. Which is cool, but like, a lot. Anyway, have a listen to the song above (NOTE: Video contains strobing imagery). If the song/video leaves you in need of an actual ASMR video, here’s a good one I found earlier. (You might have to skip to the middle of the video to get to the good stuff; the beginning is a lot of whispering.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTH_cEmp6Kw

