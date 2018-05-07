Death Grips’ “Streaky” Sounds Like a Song

Compared to the glitchy mania of their last single, the wonderfully titled and 22-minute-long “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix),” Death Grips’ latest song, “Streaky,” makes for easy listening. Though there’s still an intricate web of blips and buzzes behind MC Ride’s stream of non-sequiturs—”Take me to the bank, certified amount / How I heard about, she’s a walkabout / Dream time announced / Booty on the outside the song retains a recognizable structure”—the song retains a verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure, and that’s remarkable in its own way. It’s hard to shake the idea that they’re parodying themselves and everything around them; it’s also difficult to pretend this doesn’t sound a bit like a Brockhampton song. I’m fine with both of those things.

“Streaky” comes with a weird, strobe-y video, which you can watch at the top of the page. It’s the first song from the band’s upcoming fifth album, Year of the Snitch.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.