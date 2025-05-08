Death Metal Band Organectomy Robbed While on Tour in France

The guys in New Zealand death metal band Organectomy were the victims of robbery while on tour in France. The band shared the unfortunate news on social media, revealing that some very important things were stolen from them, including passports and money.

“As you may have seen, in early hours of this morning some absolute scum robbed our van while we were sleeping in it,” reads a statement form the band, shared by Metal Injection, “taking two bags containing passports, crucial gear, merch cash as well as expensive personal items right from under our noses.”

“As you can imagine being a support band on tour on the other side of the world this is a huge set back for us and the unfortunate reality is that we will probably never see any of it again,” So we are asking if you could please spare anything to help us recoup the costs, follow the link and donate whatever you can afford or if not please share the page!”

“With regards to moving forward with the tour we are doing everything we can to sort this out so we can continue,” the band added. “We will keep you all updated but please bear with us.”

Organectomy launched a crowdfunding campaign

In a separate message shared on a fundraising website, the band explained: “In the early morning hours of Wednesday May 7th after playing a show in Lyon, France with Aborted, Crypta and The Zenith Passage we were robbed in our sleep.”

They continued: “Two backpacks were stolen from the front of our vehicle just a few feet away from where we were sleeping containing 2 passports, 90% of our cash from selling merchandise on the tour so far, an SPDSX Pro which was running all of our click tracks and backing tracks, a laptop, in ear monitors, a Canon R50 camera with extra lenses and Alex and Levi’s clothes and personal items.”

The band then added: “This is a huge set back for us and we are realistically probably not going to see any of it again so please, if you can spare anything please help us recoup some of these costs!”

Organectomy European Tour with Aborted, Crypta, and The Zenith Passage:

5/11 Czech Republic Ostrava Barrak

5/12 Slovakia Bratislava Randal Club

5/13 Poland Warsaw Proxima

5/14 Germany Berlin Hole 44

5/15 Germany Hamburg Logo

5/16 Denmark Copenhagen Loppen

5/17 Germany Hannover Lux

5/18 Netherlands Enschede Metropool

5/19 UK London The Garage

5/20 UK Brighton The Arch

5/21 UK Birmingham O2 Academy 2

5/22 UK Glasgow G2

5/23 UK Liverpool O2 Academy 2