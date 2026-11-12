Death Metal Guitarist Goes Viral for Playing Video Games While Band Performs Just Feet Away

When a highly anticipated video game finally releases, you have to stop what you’re doing and hop on. Even if you’re supposed to be playing a gig to like hundreds of fans. That’s how death metal guitarist Justin McKinney handled it when the new World of Warcraft: Forever game dropped.

McKinney and his band, The Zenith Passage, are currently on tour opening for Canadian tech-death icons Archspire. In a post on Archspire’s Instagram page, the band shared footage of McKinney playing WOW: Forever on his Steam Deck. All while standing at the side of the stage as the headlining band shreds through their setlist.

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“When your set starts at 9:00,” the post caption reads. “But you just zoned into Undercity to pick up your Voidwalker quest so you can pet-tank your way through Fenris Isle.”

Lots of fans have been commenting on the post, with one person quipping, “Shows are temporary, WoW is forever.” Another added, “Steam deck is fundamental touring gear.”

“WOW is life” – Justin McKinney, probably

Archespire and The Zennith Passage are nearing the end of their European Vacation tour, alongside Crown Magnetar and Analepsy. See those remaining tour dates below.

11/12 Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/13 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/14 Jena, DE @ F-Haus

11/16 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/17 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/18 Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11/19 Stockholm, SE @ Kollektivet Livet

11/21 Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

“EU, what stinks??!! That’s the smell of Archspire rolling down a cobblestone street near you,” Archspire joked in their tour announcement. “Boy, have we had quite the year! From losing all of our hair, to bailing our singer out of jail after a lewd altercation at an old folks home, to, oh yeah, releasing our new album Too Fast to Die.”

“This has been an epic and challenging time for us all,” they contiuned. “So what better way to unwind then with a well-deserved European vacation? That’s right! We’re grabbing our Lederhosen, kissing our donkeys goodbye and heading out to the majestic European landscape for what nobody is calling ‘The greatest f**king tour of all time!’”

Archspire’s message added, “Join us along with our friends Crown Magnetar, The Zenith Passage, and Analepsy as we hit that old cheese highway straight to castle valley (or whatever your whacky little towns are called). Get your tickets and VIP now, because this tour is straight up basically already totally f**king sold out!”

Photo courtesy of Getty Images