Tension builds in Israel and the West Bank with three new stabbing attacks on Israelis reported on Saturday, and the funeral for a young Palestinian stone-thrower killed by Israeli forces in Nablus.

VICE News attends the funeral, where grief turns to rage and calls for revenge.

Videos by VICE

Watch: Day of Rage (Dispatch 3)

Watch: Locking Down Jerusalem (Dispatch 2)

Watch: Clashes in the West Bank (Dispatch 1)



Read: West Bank Jewish Shrine Set Ablaze as Abbas Calls for Calm