“Death Row And A Lot of Other Fashion Sources Have Influenced My Look.” – Hillary Clinton

On the day of her 69th birthday (don’t make a joke, guys), Hillary Clinton—current presidential candidate and professional Donald Trump Insult Deflector—went on The Breakfast Club to talk about a myriad of things political, we assume. But of course, the topic of meme culture was broached because we literally can’t escape anything from the internet even when we’re not on the internet. Nevertheless, the former Secretary of State was asked if she had seen her style compared to signees to Death Row Records in response to the popular meme depicting the eerily similar fashion choices between her and Tupac, Suge Knight, and Snoop Dogg. Presidential-like in her response (for our sakes we hope), Clinton laughed it off and gave this startlingly not cool parent-like response: “I think Death Row and a lot of other hip-hop fashion sources have influenced my look.”

In light of this reveal we look forward to Clinton’s Young Thug look on inauguration day January 2017.

Clinton claims her fashion stance at 18:23, Watch below:



