‘Death Stranding 2’ Players Are Using Signs to Troll Other Porters

Death Stranding 2 players are getting fed up with the game’s “Signs” feature after trolls have started using them to wreak havoc in their games. The friendly social media mechanic is destroying vehicles and killing porters in DS2.

‘DS2’ Signs Feature Is Now A Complete Nuisance

Screenshot: Reddit world-shaker

In Death Stranding 2, you can leave signs throughout the overworld which then show up in other players’ games. These messages can include words of encouragement and even temporary in-game perk boosts. Sounds great on paper, right? Unfortunately, trolls have started using the Death Stranding 2 feature to grief other players. This actually happened in my game! My vehicle was sent flying off a massive cliff after I missed a sneakily placed speed boost sign. Suffice it to say, I was pretty upset. However, it looks like I’m not alone in being fed up with signs.

Over on the DeathStranding subreddit, a thread titled “Here’s my breaking point for hating signs in DS2” sparked a discussion about the social media mechanic. In the thread, the user posted a video of someone placing a “speed boost” sign at the entrance of his base. This, of course, results in the player’s vehicles slamming into the building and taking damage. “I missed that the ‘You Got This!’ sign from my last visit was replaced by ‘Speed Up.’ NO ONE needs a speed boost at the edge of a rocky drop like that. For anyone wondering, this did cost me the S+ rating, so I reloaded an earlier save.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Other players reacted to the topic creator’s video with their own frustrating experiences with Death Stranding 2 signs. “Speed boosts are just irritating. Three innocent NPC porters came to an unfortunate end yesterday because of these things,” a user wrote. Another angry player commented, “I always get out and dismantle those a*****es speed boosts. Learned my lesson early on in DS1.” One comment simply replied, “I’ve had that happen to me too, on that exact same spot. I feel your pain.”

How To Remove Signs in ‘Death Stranding 2’

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Despite there being an option in the first game, there is no menu that lets you disable signs in Death Stranding 2. However, there is a way to remove them. Simply go to your map and hover your cursor over the sign you want to delete. Once the sign is selected, hold the “triangle” button down to destroy it.

You can also physically get out and dismantle signs, but the map trick is a lot quicker. I’ll sometimes use my map before even setting out on a route, just so I can remove any annoying sign hazards. Hopefully, Kojima Productions will add an option to just disable them. I mean, the option was already a feature included in the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding.

Trolls aren’t just using speed boost signs to destroy vehicles and packages. The most rage-inducing is the highway system in Death Stranding 2. Griefers are purposely spreading out the speed boosts just far enough so that your vehicle can never just go into auto-pilot mode while riding on roads. Pretty irritating, right? And unfortunately, trolls can dismantle actual good signs and swap them for their own. So, next time you are traveling across Australia, make sure to take a closer look before passing through a sign.