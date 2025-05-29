‘Death Stranding 2’ Will Feature Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora, And Some Players Are Confused

Hideo Kojima has revealed that beloved Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora will be featured in Death Stranding 2. The popular virtual content creator will be one of the game’s preppers that Sam can interact with in the world. However, some players don’t care for the game’s surprising collaboration. Although, if I’m being honest, I think this is pretty awesome!

‘Death Stranding 2’ Hololive Crossover Confirmed

Screenshot: Twitter @KojiPro2015_EN

If the last thing on your mind was a Death Stranding 2 Hololive crossover, I wouldn’t blame you. Though Kojima usually includes some interesting things in his games, this might be one of his strangest to date. Then again, it’s also totally on-brand for Kojima. I mean, just this last month, he pitched a game that only “gets good” after 10 years of waiting. So, why not a VTuber crossover?

Hideo Kojima confirmed the inclusion of Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora in Death Stranding 2 on Twitter. The Metal Gear Solid creator posted a short in-game clip of Sam meeting the VTuber in the overworld. The video footage hilariously shows the DS2 protagonist enthusiastically waving hi to the VTuber before setting out on his next delivery mission. While the Death Stranding 2 Usada Pekora crossover was well received by Hololive fans, some players were left confused by it.

Screenshot: Twitter

“2 days of waking up at 5 am for this…” a disappointed user wrote. Another comment exclaimed, “Disappointed. Wtf is this, Fortnite now? Bring everyone you can put into the game for the sake of it. Sad.” Others were just confused, as they had expected a launch trailer given that Kojima had been teasing this for days. However, not everyone was critical of the announcement. In fact, I would argue that most of the comments have been overwhelmingly positive.

Adding Usada Pekora to ‘DS2’ Is Actually Genius

Screenshot: Kojima Productions, Hololive

I actually think Hideo Kojima is a genius for adding Usada Pekora to Death Stranding 2. Not that I need to say this, but VTubers are absolutely massive overseas. The Hololive community, in particular, is loyal and excited about crossovers. So, this is a great way to market Death Stranding 2 to a completely new audience. Plus, even if you aren’t an avid VTuber watcher, it’s just another “out there” aspect to Death Stranding 2 that makes its unique world intriguing.

Over on social media, Kojima’s Usada Pekora clip went viral within an hour. A majority of the comments are from Hololive or VTuber fans who are now saying they want to check out Death Stranding 2. So, no matter how you spin it, this is incredible marketing. Although, I do have to admit I’m a bit biased, as I actually think Usada Pekora is cool and love her addition to the game.

But it also has me excited to see who else might show up in Death Stranding 2. At this point, I would love to see a Hatsune Miku cameo. However, Kojima has already confirmed that they have scanned “numerous celebrities” into the game—so much so that they almost ran out of data. I expect Sam will meet some interesting characters. Knowing Kojima, a Hololive VTuber is probably the least unexpected cameo we’ll encounter.