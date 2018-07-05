Death toll in Quebec heat wave climbs to 33 people

Over a week into one of the worst heat waves Quebec has ever seen, the heat-related death toll in the province rose to 33 on Thursday.

Eighteen deaths have been reported in Montreal, seven in the Eastern Townships region, two in Montérégie, one in Laval, five in Centre-du-Québec and another in Mauricie.

In Montreal, the victims were mostly men aged 53 to 85 who suffered from chronic physical conditions or mental illness, according to health officials. Most of them lived alone, in high rise buildings without air conditioning.

“We have to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions to avoid health problems,” said Social Services Minister Lucie Charlebois said Thursday at a news conference, urging the public to check on loved ones, especially those who might be more vulnerable or living alone.

The heat wave, which began on on June 29, saw humidex values go up to 46 in the Montreal region on Thursday. The temperature is finally expected to drop on Friday, with a high of 23 C and cooler temperatures coming throughout the weekend and the following week.

Environment Canada has issued heat and smog warnings for the Island of Montreal, Châteauguay/La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil and Varennes.

“High concentrations of pollutants are expected to persist through tonight,” the agency says, noting smog is especially hard on asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease.

“Not over yet.”

Throughout the week, Montreal’s fire and police departments knocked on 15,000 doors to check on residents, and on Wednesday, Mayor Valerie Plante urged residents to do the same.

“It’s a team effort,” she said.

Dr. David Kaiser from Montreal’s public health department said the situation is “not over yet,” as today is the highest risk day for those without access to cool spaces.

There have been no deaths reported in Southern Ontario or Atlantic Canada, which have also been dealing with extreme heat over the past week.

Environment Canada is advising those in areas of Quebec where heat warnings are in effect to drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day, avoid alcohol, spend at least two hours a day in cool or air conditioned spaces, take at least one shower or cool bath per day or cool your skin with wet towels, limit physical activities and to wear light clothes.

