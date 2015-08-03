Decorate Your Walls with Art from the Set of ‘Mad Men’

In the wake of Mad Men‘s final season earlier this year, the show’s legendary sets are being cleaned out once and for all. Now, superfans can rejoice because the props are being put up for auction on authenticated movie prop site, Screenbid. Decorate the walls of your apartment with the Japanese lithographs that notoriously adorned Bert Cooper’s office, or Roger Sterling’s contemporary, abstract paintings—you can even own the painfully literal duck prints from Herman “Duck” Phillips’ office.

Below, peruse a few of our favorites from the Mad Men characters’ art collections, and find your own on the Screenbid auction site.

