Dee Snider Announces Resignation From Twisted Sister Due to Degenerative Pain

Dee Snider has announced his resignation as the longtime frontman of iconic heavy metal band Twisted Sister. The band posted a statement on their website sharing the news with fans. They’ve also canceled their upcoming 50th anniversary shows.

“Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister’s lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled,” the statement began, dated February 5, 2026.

The post concluded, “The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks.” Twisted Sister’s statement was signed off by band members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda.

The band also posted the statement to their Instagram and Facebook profiles, where fans flocked to leave messages of support. One fan on Facebook referenced Ozzy Osbourne and his death, a little more than two weeks after his farewell show. They commented, “Ozzy gave up the last of his life force for one final performance. We cannot and should not expect that of everybody.”

Dee Snider Leaves Twisted Sister, Band Posts Statement Disclosing Degenerative Health Condition

An additional statement from Snider and the band explained the health challenges Snider has been facing. Allegedly, he kept his condition a secret from the public for years. But canceling the reunion shows has forced him to disclose the details.

“A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul,” the statement begins. “Unbeknownst to the public (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.”

The post continued, “Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.”

In conclusion, the statement included an addition from Dee Snider. “I don’t know of any other way to rock,” he said. “The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”

Ending on a sad note for the legendary rockstar, the statement concluded, “In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, ‘A man’s got to know his limitations.’ Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images