Dee Snider Apologizes to Kelly Osbourne After She Told Him to Keep Ozzy’s Name ‘Out of Your F***ing Mouth’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is not so arrogant that he can’t say he’s sorry. The rock singer is proving this by offering an apology to Kelly Osbourne over some comments he made about her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

It all started when a social media user brought up bassist Bob Daisley’s claim that he had written a lot of the lyrics for Ozzy’s solo album No Rest for the Wicked. Daisley went on to claim that he was fired and told that his lyrics weren’t needed.

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Snider then alleged that “Ozzy always had bass players write his lyrics,” even in the Black Sabbath days. The hair metal frontman claimed that Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler “wrote ALL of Black Sabbath’s lyrics.” He then noted Daisley’s songwriting allegations and implied that Motörhead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister also “wrote lyrics” for Ozzy.

Some of Ozzy’s bassists helped write songs, but it would not be accurate to say that they were “all” written by others

Kelly Osbourne caught wind of Snider’s comments and took to Instagram to defend her late father. “My father’s legacy as a musician, songwriter, singer and bandleader speaks for itself,” she wrote in a post. “His friends, those who worked with him, those who love him, and millions of fans around the world that still continue to buy his records know exactly what he meant, what he contributed and what he leaves behind. His legacy will live on eternally.”

The former reality TV star then harshly criticized Snider for his comments and compared his career to that of her father’s. Which, of course, are starkly different.

Subsequently, an X/Twitter user explained to Snider why Kelly appeared to be upset. “From what I saw on Instagram, Kelly seemed hurt because she took it as diminishing Ozzy’s legacy — not because the songwriting history itself is false,” the person offered.

“Text strips away tone,” they added. “I know you respect Ozzy. If it were me, I’d simply say: ‘I’m sorry it hurt you. That was never my intent.’”

Dee Snider listened and attempted to amend the beef with Kelly Osbourne

Snider then responded by quote-tweeting the post and extending an apology. “Thank you Steve, I’ve been looking for the right response,” he wrote. In a follow-up post, Snider spoke to Kelly directly, seeking to make amends. “I’m sorry what I said hurt you,” he wrote. “It was never my intent. My sympathies on the loss of your dad.”

At this time, Kelly does not appear to have responded to Snider’s apology.

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