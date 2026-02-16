Dee Snider Clarifies Rumors About His Twisted Sister Retirement: ‘I’m Not Dying!’

On February 6, 2026, Dee Snider and Twisted Sister announced the longtime frontman’s resignation from the band. Due to chronic pain from degenerative arthritis, Snider decided to retire from the band, resulting in the cancellation of their 50th anniversary shows.

Following the news, rumors flew that Snider was “on [his] death bed.” But on February 16, he addressed the rumors and cleared up misunderstandings about his health.

“I’m not dying! No, not never. I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately,” said Snider on his House of Hair radio show. “My announcement about canceling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that … The rumors have run wild that I’m on my deathbed. I am not.”

He continued, “I just can’t do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise, I’m alive and well. I’m enjoying life.”

Additionally, Dee Snider said he would continue hosting his radio show, writing, and directing. He might continue making music. But he made it clear that decades of pushing himself for Twisted Sister live shows have taken a toll on his body, and he can’t perform live anymore.

“You won’t see me on the stage kicking a** like I used to, because that will mess me up,” he said. “So had to pull out of Twisted Sister, had to cancel the tour, my apologies for that. And thank you for all the love and care and worry and all that stuff. It was crazy the amount of people, the outpouring was beautiful, thank you very much for cheering me on. I’m okay, I just can’t do that anymore.”

Snider added that sitting down for live shows was floated as an idea, but he was adamant about not doing that.

“The truth of the matter is,” he said, “I don’t want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You got memories of the great shows that I did, that’s what I want to leave you with.”

He continued, “I went out rockin’, I’m still rockin’ here, I ain’t stopping. I got a lot of life to live. My dad is 95 and still kicking, so I’m expecting to be around for a long time.”

The original statement that the Twisted Sister members released said, “A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul.” They added, “He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.”

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images