Deep Cuts, No Repeat Weekends, and a Giant Cthulhu: Metallica’s Sphere Residency Has Not Been Disappointing

On October 1, 2026, Metallica performed the first of their 24-show residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Since the venue’s opening in September 2023, bands such as U2, the Eagles, Dead & Company, and many more have held residencies. Fresh off their three-year M72 World Tour, fans expected a legendary run of performances at The Sphere. From what we’ve seen in the first week, Metallica has already exceeded expectations.

Their residency, dubbed Life Burns Faster, opened the weekend of October 1, 2026. For this residency, the band has carried over a concept fans well received on their M72 World Tour. They’ve introduced “No Repeat Weekend”, where the band doesn’t repeat any songs throughout their weekend run. This concept has broadened the band’s setlists, including songs fans would not expect to hear. On the first night, Thursday, October 1, the band performed many of their classic including “Sad But True”, “Wherever I May Roam”, the evening’s closer, “Master Of Puppets”.

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On night one, the band also performed some deep cuts. This included “The Call of Ktulu”, the closing track on Metallica’s second album in 1984, Ride The Lightning. They dedicated this deep cut to their former bassist, Cliff Burton, who tragically died while on tour with the band in 1986. During this performance, the band utilized the largest and highest-resolution wraparound LED screen in the world to project an image of a giant Cthulhu terrorizing the Las Vegas Strip, with fighter jets flying around, shooting at the monster. This was an unforgettable performance for anyone attending the opening night.

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Other Visuals and Deep Tracks From the Weekend

This projection of a giant monster was the only breathtaking visual from the weekend. The San Francisco Chronicle described it as “noose crosses, flooded landscapes, ruined buildings, and other imagery that seemed pulled from a succession of horror movies.”

James Hetfield poked fun at the intense visuals, asking the crowd at one point, “Raise your hand if you’ve already thrown up.” On the first night, the band opened with “Battery”, their first performance of the track since July 11, 2014. They also played “Now That We’re Dead” for the first time since September 24, 2021, and “…And Justice For All” for the first time since August 9, 2014.

During their second evening on Saturday, October 3, the band revived “Blackened” to open the show. They also included “Devil Dance”, their first performance of the song since 2008. Metallica rarely performs this deep cut, and it shocked fans at The Sphere. In addition to these deep cuts, the band performed their well-known hits such as “Fuel”, “For Whom The Bell Tolls”, “One”, and “Enter Sandman” to close out the weekend.

Metallica will deliver another “No Repeat Weekend” on Thursday, October 8, and Saturday, October 10. They’ll continue the two shows per week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, throughout October and into the first week of November. They take the rest of November and all of December off, returning at the end of January 2027.

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