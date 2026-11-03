Deep Purple Cancels Remainder of Tour After Singer Warns of Serious Health Risks

Deep Purple has canceled the remainder of their current 2026 world tour. The decision was made after singer Ian Gillan identified some serious health risks he is facing.

In a statement shared on social media, Gillian announced the tour cancellation and explained why it was necessary. “Dear friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days,” he wrote. “It means the world.”

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“I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital,” Gillan continued. “I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.”

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan had to seek medical attention while on tour

Ultimately, it seems Gillan was warned that if he remained on tour, he could be at greater risk for worsening health issues. “As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.”

“I’m very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it’s in the best interest all round,” he added. “Thank you for your understanding. Cheers, IG.”

There is no word on how long Gillan’s health issues may impact his or Deep Purple’s performances. The full list of tour dates affected by the cancellation is below.

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil

Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico

Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico

Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)