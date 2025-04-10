‘Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor’ Gets a 1.0 Release Date and ‘Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core’ Opens Enrollment for Closed Alpha

I love Deep Rock Galactic, and part of it might be my Lord of the Rings fandom locking on Dwarven shit. But in general, it’s just a great game. Today, at the Triple-i Initiative showcase, Ghost Ship Publishing announced that the spinoff Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will be leaving Steam’s Early Access and entering into 1.0. In addition to that, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core will be blasting its way into a Closed Alpha.

‘Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor’ 1.0 Features

Screenshot: Ghost Ship Publishing

– New biomes such as the hazardous Salt Pits and mysterious Azure Weald

– Devastating new enemies and bosses of all shapes and sizes

– New gameplay challenges with the addition of Anomaly Dives to spice up gameplay

– Gameplay enhancements that encourage experimentation with Mutators and Masteries

– Quality-of-life improvements based on community feedback to help shape the 1.0 launch.

Videos by VICE

Sign me the hell up. I’ve had Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor on my radar for a while now, but given the substantial backlog I’ve built in recent months? It’s just remained there as opposed to me diving into Early Access. But rest assured, I will be on this as soon as it goes into 1.0 on September 17.

‘drg: Rogue Core’ CLOSED ALPHA ENROLLMENT STARTS NOW

Screenshot: Ghost Ship Publishing

Of course, I was going to lock in on a Deep Rock Galactic roguelike. There was zero chance of anything else. You can request access to the closed alpha here. Per the press release from Ghost Ship Publishing:

“Players can take on four of Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core’s brand-new classes, with more arriving in the future. The Falconeer allows the chance to fight on two fronts at once, the Slicer is an expert in delivering offensive assault, the Spotter can identify the best targets for attack, and the Guardian works to keep players safe from the threat of the Core Spawn.”

I like having classes in a roguelike vs. different weapons. I think the strategy of weighing pros and cons of characters is more interesting than learning a weapon. We’ll have to see how this plays. Hopefully, I can rope the crew into some games.